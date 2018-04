Pavlos Georgiadis designed and executed a pre-programmed sequence to play Für Elise on his CNC/3D printer machine.“I designed a complete CNC/3D printer machine from scratch (hardware, electronics and software). While testing some of the features in the software I decided to make the machine play music just for fun,” Pavlos explained when speaking to Storyful. Credit: Pavlos Georgiadis via Storyful