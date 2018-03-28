Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Forego Wedding Rings Amid Split Rumors: 'It's Not Good,' Says Source

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and Hank Baskett have been seen without one important accessory.

The couple has seemingly decided to forego their wedding rings, something they’ve gone without “for a while now,” a source tells PEOPLE.

For Baskett, 35, the absence has been especially noticeable as he’s not one to walk out of their home without it, the source adds.

When asked whether or not a divorce could be in their future, the source says, “I would think so. I wouldn’t say it’s happening yet, but it’s not good.”