Tyra Banks reveals she had a nose job in new memoir

In a new memoir, the supermodel reveals that she got a nose job early in her career. One of her reasons: “I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching.” When it comes to the “no makeup” look, Banks isn’t necessarily a fan. She says that as a model she needed makeup and there’s nothing wrong with it. If you use beauty tricks to feel better about yourself, she doesn’t judge you. Ultimately, Banks says she wants to prompt a more honest conversation about looks.