Symbio Wildlife Park is thrilled with the new addition of four wriggly baby meerkats born at the zoo on March 4 to parents Penfold and Aya.The quartet of babies were just 30 grams at birth and are now “starting to open their eyes, take their first steps and … wobbly attempt to mimic their parents’ ‘sentry’ stance”, according to a zoo spokesman. Credit: Symbio Wildlife Park via Storyful