Inside Antarctica’s Area 51

A New Zealand journalist discovered a top secret government lab in the South Pole dubbed ‘Antarctica’s Area 51’. The Arrival Heights laboratory base is hidden deep in a South Pole mountain range in a zone known as the Specially Protected Area (ASPA) – or Area 122 – and topped with a bizarre disco ball-like orb. The grounds of the mysterious scientific facility are locked down tight by military officials who patrol the site 24/7 and visitors need official security clearance to enter. And journalist Breanna Barraclough, who got chance to see the inner workings of the secretive centre for a Newshub investigation, said she ‘half-expected to find aliens hidden below the ice’.