US woman has British accent after head hit

An American woman has woken up with a posh English accent after being hit in the head during a break in. Ashley Bosma, 28, was alone in the family home when an intruder attacked her last October leaving her unconscious. After being treated in hospital for a head injury, Ashley, from Hollywood, Florida, went back to her normal life despite still suffering with memory problems and brain fog. But just a month later, her thick American accent disappeared overnight and instead she started speaking with an English one.