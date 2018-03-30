92-year-old meets her first great-great-granddaughter despite terminal illness

Two months ago, 92-year-old Jean Roper of Trussville, Ala., was dying of kidney failure, and doctors told her children and grandchildren that it was time for them to say their goodbyes. “It was very hard for all of us to think that we were going to lose her,” recalls Jean’s great-granddaughter, Kayla Tracy. “She’s always been the heart of our family.” Then something remarkable happened. Her whole attitude changed when she learned about that grandbaby. And once she was born, she was able to hold her and has been in perfect health since.