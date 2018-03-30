Black Bear Wakes From Hibernation in Glacier National Park

Bears in Montana’s Glacier National Park began waking from hibernation in March, and people have been able to watch via a webcam.The National Park Service posted a video on Thursday, March 29, taken from the webcam, showing a black bear poking its head out from a tree as it wakes up from hibernation. The park service said a bear was first observed in the tree on March 23 and had been seen most evenings since.According to the park, black bears usually wake from hibernation as the weather warms and food becomes available in early to mid-March. Most black bears will leave the vicinity of the den within a week after waking up, but females with newborn cubs may remain in the area for several more weeks, the park said. Credit: National Park Service via Storyful