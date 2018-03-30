Tough Little Garda Helps Perform Roadside Checks

Little Garda Ceejay McArdle was recently helping out at various roadside checks around the town of Curragh and Kilcullen in Co. Kildare, Ireland.From the age of three Ceejay has battled with leukaemia and on Friday February 2, 2018, Ceejay won that battle. He completed his last day of chemotherapy with his family at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin, Dublin. As he has always wanted to be a Garda when he grows up, what better way to celebrate than on the job. Credit: Ceejay McArdle via Storyful