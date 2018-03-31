Impressive Takeoff and Landing for Boeing 737 at Farnborough Airport

Crowds were treated to an impressive takeoff and landing at Farnborough Airport in Rushmoor, Hampshire. It was quite the spectacle.Recorded by airplane enthusiast Tom Pipe, the video shows the moment of the Boeing 737’s steep ascent and its nosedive descent. “It was quite a surprise to see it lift off in that fashion, with the nose pointing almost vertically skyward, powering on up into the skies,” added Tom. Credit: bobsurgranny via Storyful