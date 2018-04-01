Driver escapes from car after being swept away in Birmingham floods

A driver had a lucky escape on Saturday when their vehicle was swept away as they attempted to cross a flooded ford in Birmingham in the UK.

A video of the aftermath of the incident showed the Ford Fiesta wedged under a foot bridge on Green Road in the Hall Green area of the city.

"The Fiesta is now under two feet of water as a warning to others not to venture through," the filmer of the video said.

Heavy rain has caused flooding in parts of the Midlands with some roads becoming impassable to vehicles.

Drivers have been warned against driving through flood water after several recent rescues.