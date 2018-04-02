Making Animatronic 'Billy Bass the Fish' Useful Again With Alexa

A clever network engineer re-programmed the animatronic ‘Big Mouth Billy Bass the Fish’ to tell the weather in San Antonio, Texas.Jessie Carabajal explained that he updated the fish with a python script to detect the audio output stream and to trigger it’s mouth movement. The result was pretty good and Jessie attributes his influence for Billy Bass to Albert Armea’s video on Making animatronics useful with Alexa. Credit: Jessie Carabajal via Storyful