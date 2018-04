Mick Kalber of the helicopter tour company Paradise Helicopters captured this footage of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupting at its east rift zone on March 29.Kalber told Storyful that he recorded the footage at the Pu‘U ‘Ō‘Ō peak. The footage shows an unusual tornado-like formation over the volcano, as well as lava flowing at the site. Credit: Mick Kalber via Storyful