Fans don’t think 'Bachelor' couple’s April Fools' joke is funny

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is facing backlash after joking that his fiancée Lauren Burnham is pregnant in an April Fools’ day prank. The former Bachelor, 36, announced that the couple was pregnant with their first child on Sunday. “Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91,” he wrote on social media, alongside an image of a woman, who appeared to be Burnham, cradling what looked like a baby bump. Later, Luyendyk Jr. revealed he was only joking and replied, “APRIL FOOLS!” But followers were quick to tell the racecar driver that they didn't find him funny. “You both are disgusting. As someone who struggles with fertility and would love nothing more than to have a baby this is so offensive,” wrote one social media user.