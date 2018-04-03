Aubrey O'Day and Donald Trump Jr. celebrated Easter in very different ways

Donald Trump Jr. and his alleged former mistress Aubrey O’Day celebrated Easter in two very different ways.

Showing off some skin, the former Danity Kane singer — who reportedly had an affair with Trump Jr. in 2011 after the pair met on the set of "Celebrity Apprentice" — shared a sexy photo of herself posing alongside a collection of easter eggs arranged in a heart while wearing a revealing white leotard and a pair of bunny ears.