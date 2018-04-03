Taylor Swift returns for surprise set at Bluebird Cafe, where she was discovered

About 40 people at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe were treated to an unexpected visit from Taylor Swift. Swift, who started out her musical career performing at the club, reportedly told the crowd, “I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Cafe. I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists — this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer’s take on the songs they’ve put out into the world.”