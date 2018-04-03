Blac Chyna says she’ll her protect kids after fight video surfaces

Blac Chyna is on the defensive after video surfaced of her allegedly involved in a public altercation over the weekend. The reality star and mom of two — 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga and 16-month-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian — was filmed allegedly getting into an argument at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Easter Sunday. In the video, she is seen removing her jacket before grabbing a pink stroller shaped like a miniature car and swinging it around wildly.