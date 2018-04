Flooding hit West London after an Easter washout inundated much of the UK with heavy rain and snow on April 2, 2018.

“Heavy rain and up to six inches of snow have lashed Britain today as flash flooding brought travel chaos,” The Sun reported.

In the video, a woman and man in boots are seen carrying young children through the flood waters. Cars are also seen stranded in the water, while a man uses a paddle board as a means of transportation.