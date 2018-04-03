Jenna Dewan Tatum wore her wedding ring hours before news of split from Channing Tatum broke
enna Dewan Tatum was spotted wearing her wedding ring on Monday, hours before People exclusively confirmed her split from husband Channing Tatum. Dressed in a camouflage jacket and all-black outfit, the “World of Dance” host, 37, attended a morning yoga class in Studio City, Calif., with her silver band noticeably on her left ring finger. “Jenna seemed a little gloomier than usual but otherwise OK,” a source told People. “She often takes classes at the studio. She is a regular. Her practice and workouts seem very important to her.”