Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin reveals struggle with eating disorder

Amelia Gray Hamlin is opening up about a very personal battle. The 16-year-old model and daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that she is in recovery from an eating disorder. The model posted two bikini photos of herself: one from last year and one taken recently. “I feel comfort with finally posting something that I wish I was confident enough to post long ago,” she began the caption, adding that she has received critical comments about the way her body looks now compared to a year ago. “Last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay."