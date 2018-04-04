Puppies Help Bring a Smile to Terminally Ill Girl's Face

A young girl with terminal cancer was comforted with a visit from a pile of puppies, and her experience was shared online on March 26.A litter of miniature bull terrier puppies was brought to Holly’s bedside by non-profit organisation Pile of Puppies to gently play with her, and some of the pups took the opportunity to peacefully take a nap beside her. Holly wanted to spread the message that “love is everywhere” and the tender video of her interaction with the puppies managed to do just that. Credit: Pile of Puppies via Storyful