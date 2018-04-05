Britney Spears's boyfriend posts romantic tribute to 'my love'

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari couldn’t wait for Woman Crush Wednesday to share his love for the pop star. “Not going to wait until tomorrow to express my love for the one that humbles me women crush (not only on Wednesday’s) but everyday,” he wrote on Tuesday, along with the hashtag #shehumblesme. In addition to the sweet words, Asghari included three photos of Spears, 36, wearing a sheer black dress with floral embroidery and a bodysuit.