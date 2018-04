Colin Farrell has checked himself into rehab as a preventive measure. “He isn’t drinking again,” a source tells People. “He worked back-to-back projects and just needed a break. He’s been sober 12 years and wanted to do this to make sure he stays that way. He’s taking some me-time and doing a tune-up and a reset. This was all his idea.” The Daily Mail was first to report he had entered rehab.