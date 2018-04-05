News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life

 Channing Tatum had been open about the difficulty of balancing his personal and professional lives.
In 2015, when PEOPLE asked him how he juggles his hectic career with his family life, Tatum admitted, “Not very well,” adding, “I’m lucky to have people that care enough to make sure I’m not screwing things up.” The Step Up actor explained that he can have trouble knowing when to slow down at work, but said having a daughter, Everly, now 4, helped him put things into perspective. The Tatums, who first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and began dating shortly after before tying the knot in 2009, announced they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage in a joint statement that was also shared on their social media accounts on Monday.

Latest

Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
0:11

Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
Dog Waiting for Food Frantically Chases Own Tail
0:19

Dog Waiting for Food Frantically Chases Own Tail
Ariana Grande Dropping FIRST New Single Since Manchester Attacks THIS Month?
1:36

Ariana Grande Dropping FIRST New Single Since Manchester Attacks THIS Month?
From ATMs to printers, hackers prove you can play 'Doom' on anything
1:01

From ATMs to printers, hackers prove you can play 'Doom' on anything
Dunkin Donuts NEW 'Donut Fries' Might Be Coming To A City Near You!
1:36

Dunkin Donuts NEW 'Donut Fries' Might Be Coming To A City Near You!
Cardi B RESPONDS To Pregnancy Rumors & Talks Nicki Minaj Feud
2:54

Cardi B RESPONDS To Pregnancy Rumors & Talks Nicki Minaj Feud
Demi Lovato Shows Off Stretch Marks & Cellulite To Promote Self Love
1:27

Demi Lovato Shows Off Stretch Marks & Cellulite To Promote Self Love
Blue Ivy Carter has a stylist and personal shopper at only 6 years old
1:07

Blue Ivy Carter has a stylist and personal shopper at only 6 years old

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl