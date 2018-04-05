Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life

Channing Tatum had been open about the difficulty of balancing his personal and professional lives.

In 2015, when PEOPLE asked him how he juggles his hectic career with his family life, Tatum admitted, “Not very well,” adding, “I’m lucky to have people that care enough to make sure I’m not screwing things up.” The Step Up actor explained that he can have trouble knowing when to slow down at work, but said having a daughter, Everly, now 4, helped him put things into perspective. The Tatums, who first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and began dating shortly after before tying the knot in 2009, announced they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage in a joint statement that was also shared on their social media accounts on Monday.