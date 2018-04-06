Squirrel Hilariously Fails in Attempt to Raid Bird Feeder

A relentless squirrel was trying to raid a bird feeder when he got an unexpected slippery surprise.Jeff Shaw, who encounters the squirrel on a regular basis, realized that his bird feeder was being robbed of its contents and was not happy about it. He tried various ways to deter the squirrel from the feeder; however, it wasn’t until he had the idea of putting olive oil on the pole that a solution was found.“Before he destroyed the feeder, I came up with the idea of putting olive oil on the pole, and voila! A slippery ride back down to the ground,” Jeff explained when speaking to Storyful. Credit: anf202 via Storyful