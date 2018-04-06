News

'Monster' Sturgeon Nearly Sinks Kayaker on Idaho's Snake River

Idaho resident Steven Carroll captured footage of his friend Bryce Thompson pulling in a large sturgeon that nearly toppled his kayak while the two men were fishing on the Snake River on April 1.The two men were kayaking about five miles downstream from Glenns Ferry when they encountered the large fish on their sonar. The sturgeon can be seen breaching in front of Thompson while Carroll was sat on his kayak a few feet away.The fish pulled Thompson about two miles downstream and it took the pair an hour to reel it in. Carroll estimated the fish to be around eight foot long and weighing around 300 pounds, according to reports. After measuring the fish, the men released it back into the water as required by law. Credit: Steven Carroll via Storyful

