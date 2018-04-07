News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Extraordinary Border Collie Walks Entire South African Coastline

An extraordinary border collie named Zeta walked 3400km along the entire South African coastline with her owner Erlo Brown.Like most border collies, Zeta was an extremely loyal dog; however, she was also one-of-a-kind. At only seven months old, she embarked on a costal adventure that would take her and Erlo ten months to complete.On the journey, she protected him from rhinos, helped another fellow dog, and was the ultimate companion to Erlo. Sadly, Zeta has since passed away and this video is a tribute to her life.“She lived a short but wonderful life. She had human-like attributes that made her widely known and loved by everyone in the community. This video is a collection of photos and videos that I put together after her death to pay tribute to this wonderful dog,” explained Erlo when speaking to Storyful. Credit: Erlo Brown via Storyful

Latest

Bachelor In Paradise intruder Daniel spills all
0:40

Bachelor In Paradise intruder Daniel spills all
Scores take part in mass pillow fight in London
3:16

Scores take part in mass pillow fight in London
Kendall Jenner &amp; Kaia Gerber Are Bringing Back These HOT Oldschool Trends! | Trending Topics
7:43

Kendall Jenner & Kaia Gerber Are Bringing Back These HOT Oldschool Trends! | Trending Topics
This video suggests Prince Harry and Kate Middleton are very close
0:45

This video suggests Prince Harry and Kate Middleton are very close
Airline kicks off teen with Down syndrome when he vomited
1:40

Airline kicks off teen with Down syndrome when he vomited
Guy Flops on Back After Failed Parkour Stunt
0:12

Guy Flops on Back After Failed Parkour Stunt
Logan Paul ARRESTED Again? - Taylor Swift Stalker ESCAPES Jail?! (Rumor Patrol)
15:07

Logan Paul ARRESTED Again? - Taylor Swift Stalker ESCAPES Jail?! (Rumor Patrol)
Feathers fly in London during mass pillow fight
1:33

Feathers fly in London during mass pillow fight

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl