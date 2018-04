A herd of more than 500 buffalo successfully defended themselves when they came face-to-face with a ravenous lion pride in Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park.A clip shared to YouTube by Shenton Safaris shows the Mwamba-Kaingo Pride challenging the herd. According to the uploader, both sides were determined to win, but the buffalo stood together and the lions couldn’t get through their defense. Credit: Shenton Safaris via Storyful