Brad Pitt, 54, has been spending time with Neri Oxman, an architect and professor of media arts and sciences at the MIT Media Lab, according to Page Six TV. Pitt and Oxman connected over their shared love of design and architecture, and their relationship “is best described as a professional friendship,” a source told the outlet. While the source said the friendship is not romantic in nature, Pitt is “interested in spending more time” with Oxman.