Man Films Goat Inexplicably Chilling Out on Rooftop

Jeremy Peck and a couple of colleagues were working on a property in Dalkeith, Perth, when they noticed a really strange sight, a goat hanging out on a nearby roof.“There was a goat was on the roof of a multi million dollar house in one of Australia’s most prestigious suburbs, Dalkeith,” Peck told Storyful.“It’s not clear how the goat came to be on the roof and the owner of the house was as puzzled as we were. The goat stayed on the roof for a few hours before jumping down and making his escape up the road.” Credit: Jeremy Peck via Storyful

