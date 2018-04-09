Young Explorer Wrestles and Straddles American Alligator in Central Florida

Self-described scientist and nature videographer Ben Zino came face-to-face with American alligator while he was exploring a creek in central Florida.In the clip, Zino, who said his goal is to promote the conservation of backyard ecosystems through education, is seen catching the female alligator in a swamp and inspecting it’s teeth and scales when they lift it to dry land. Zino said the group moved the alligator from the swamp to a new location. Credit: Ben Zino via Storyful