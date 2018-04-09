'Cutest, Fluffiest' Red Panda Cubs Play With Zookeepers

Symbio Wildlife Park announced the birth of two “cutest, fluffiest” red panda cubs on January 14.The twin boys, born to parents Kesari and Pabu, “love nothing more than cuddling up to their favourite keepers, albeit under the watchful eye of their doting parent,” as seen in this April 9 footage.The red panda are an “endangered” species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Credit: Symbio Wildlife Park via Storyful