Heartwarming moment teenager clears up after his school's janitor at restaurant

In this heartwarming clip, Dontay Hunter - a high school student in Los Angeles - sees his school's janitor eating out in a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant and offers to clear up after him.

Filmed on March 27, Hunter says: "Everyday he picks up my trash off the table and I bet that can get exhausting, so I just wanted to help him out."

In the video, Hunter go up to the janitor's table, shake hands with him and says: "Are you done with this, Sir?" while clearing the table for him.