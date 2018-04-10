Spectacular Eruption at Sakurajima Volcano

Filmmaker William Russell was in Kyushu, Japan to capture footage of volcanos but the last thing he expected was for one to erupt.Sakurajima was calm as William set up but as soon as he had his drone in the air, he could see the volcano had erupted. With no time to spare, he grabbed his DSLR camera and began to film the awesome sight.Although the footage is a little shaky, William managed to stabilize it in post production, effectively showing the raw power of Sakurajima. Guess that’s what happens when you try to manage a drone and a camera at once. Impressive William! Credit: William Russell via Storyful