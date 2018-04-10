Kourtney and Kim spend a relaxing Sunday at the beach

The weekend was all about sand and sun rays for Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West. Both sisters documented their beach days on social media, though it was unclear if they were hitting the shore together or just had similar ideas on how to spend their Sunday. After returning to Los Angeles from a tropical getaway in Turks and Caicos with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, Kourtney wasn’t done working on her tan. The 37-year-old reality star shared videos from the beach, including an ominous dark cloud looming over the water. She enjoyed a food spread that included fruit and an orange drink and shared a photo of someone hiding behind a book called The Power of Now — perhaps her 5-year-old daughter with ex Scott Disick, Penelope?