Seth Meyers' wife suddenly gave birth in their lobby

Seth Meyers‘ baby boy made a dramatic entrance into the world in the lobby of the comedian and wife’s apartment building on Sunday. "The Late Night with Seth Meyers" host, 44, welcomed his second child, son Axel Strahl, with Alexi Ashe on March 8 and regaled the audience with the incredible story of his birth just a day later. Meyers, who also has son Ashe Olsen, 2, told his audience Monday that his newborn son Axel, couldn’t wait for his parents to make it to the hospital to make his debut.

