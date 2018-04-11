Russell Crowe finalizes divorce after his $3.7 million auction

Russell Crowe is officially divorced. The actor, who separated from his ex-wife Danielle Spencer five years ago, announced on Twitter Monday that their marriage is now legally a done deal. The 53-year-old actor purged his sizable collection of movie memorabilia, clothing, artwork, watches, furniture and guitars in the cheeky sale. The most expensive piece in the collection was a 1890 Leandro Bisiach violin Crowe used in his 2003 movie Master and Commander, estimated to be worth between $110,000 and $140,000. The auction took place at Sotheby’s Australia on April 7. That date is of particular significance to Crowe, according to the website, as it’s “both the actor’s birthday and wedding anniversary.”