Greek Easter Fireworks Celebration Lights Street on Fire

Orthodox Easter celebrations went awry in Athens when fireworks ended up lighting an entire street on fire on April 8, 2018.Every year in Greece, the customary celebration of Resurrection includes people throwing fireworks and explosives onto streets, which sometimes cause injury to participants or even death. As the Holy Saturday Resurrection Ceremony begins, locals take to the streets to participate in the undeclared war and shoot fireworks and other explosives into the sky. However, this year things got slightly out of hand in Athens. The video captures what starts out as a traditional celebration but ends up with an entire street engulfed in flames, forcing participants to flee the area. Credit: Nikolaos Vitos via Storyful