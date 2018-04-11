Disney’s iconic Dole Whip gets a new makeover

No disrespect to churros, but in the realm of non-Mickey-shaped Disney foods, there is arguably none more legendary than Dole Whip.

The dairy-free, pineapple-flavored soft serve has a delightfully smooth texture that’s garnered a rabid following among Disneyland and Walt Disney World travelers since it was created in 1986. Though it’s not prominently advertised to maintain its underground cult status, you can get it at the Enchanted Tiki Room in Disneyland or Aloha Isle in Adventureland in Walt Disney World. Traditionally, you can get it in its standard, unadulterated form or as a float (with a shot of rum, if you’re at Disney’s Polynesian Resort and feeling saucy).