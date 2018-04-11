News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Disney’s iconic Dole Whip gets a new makeover

No disrespect to churros, but in the realm of non-Mickey-shaped Disney foods, there is arguably none more legendary than Dole Whip.

The dairy-free, pineapple-flavored soft serve has a delightfully smooth texture that’s garnered a rabid following among Disneyland and Walt Disney World travelers since it was created in 1986. Though it’s not prominently advertised to maintain its underground cult status, you can get it at the Enchanted Tiki Room in Disneyland or Aloha Isle in Adventureland in Walt Disney World. Traditionally, you can get it in its standard, unadulterated form or as a float (with a shot of rum, if you’re at Disney’s Polynesian Resort and feeling saucy).

Latest

Bethenny Frankel plays rapid fire with Be
2:34

Bethenny Frankel plays rapid fire with Be
Meghan Markle looks FIERCE in old TV series
0:26

Meghan Markle looks FIERCE in old TV series
Blimp-like UFO filmed over Turkey
0:41

Blimp-like UFO filmed over Turkey
Medium Tyler Henry gives Khloe Kardashian a reading
0:45

Medium Tyler Henry gives Khloe Kardashian a reading
Grant Denyer has a Magic Mike moment
0:38

Grant Denyer has a Magic Mike moment
Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
0:43

Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
Amazon delivery man's shameful parcel fail
0:18

Amazon delivery man's shameful parcel fail
Khloe Kardashian WELCOMES Baby Girl - Tristan Thompson Mistress SPILLS All (DHR)
11:24

Khloe Kardashian WELCOMES Baby Girl - Tristan Thompson Mistress SPILLS All (DHR)

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl