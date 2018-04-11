News

Boy’s story about helping his sister play football at recess will warm your heart

A boy’s story about how he helped his sister play football during recess will warm your heart.

In the video, 10-year-old Giovanni, who has a rare form of dwarfism called Schwartz Jampel syndrome, is seen telling a story about how he helped his sister play football during recess.

“He and his 6-year-old sister Giuliana were out at recess today together for the first time ever since they are in separate grades,” their mother Shannon Algarin explained. “They were so excited to see each other!”

“The boys playing football with Giovanni said that Giuliana couldn’t play because she was a girl,” their mother continued. “Giovanni wasn’t having it, though, and made sure she got the football!”

“It is just ironic that this happened today on National Siblings Day. We think it is a pretty epic sibling story! In the video, Giovanni is telling the story and Giuliana is obviously grateful!”

The footage was filmed on April 10, 2018.

