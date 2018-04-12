Mariah Carey shares her battle with bipolar disorder

In this week’s People magazine, Mariah Carey revealed her battle with bipolar disorder. Although she was first diagnosed in 2001, the singer-songwriter said she “didn't want to believe it,” and only recently sought treatment after “the hardest couple of years I’ve been through.” Carey, who co-parents her 6-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon, says she decided to come forward because “I’m just in a really good place right now, where I’m comfortable discussing my struggles with bipolar II disorder. I’m hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone. It can be incredibly isolating.