Hillary Scott is basking in the glow of second-time motherhood — and she has a lot to be thankful for. The 32-year-old Lady Antebellum member opens up to People magazine in this week’s issue about her new family of five, which includes husband Chris Tyrrell, their daughter Eisele Kaye, 4½, and the couple’s 10-week-old identical twin girls Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn.