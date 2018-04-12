Mum pranks partner by gluing finger to his nipple

A sleep-deprived mum got revenge on her fiancé who snoozed through their newborn baby’s night feed by gluing his finger to his NIPPLE – leaving him stuck like that for more than two hours. Mum-of-five Kylie Cain was infuriated that Craig Richardson slept through the night and didn’t get up to help with little Stevie Cain’s feed and nappy change in the early hours of Saturday morning (April 7). As Kylie lay awake listening to the six week old settle down in her cot she decided to take vengeance on her snoozing plumber partner and prank him by gluing on a false nail. The 29-year-old mischievous mum then decided to go one step further by smothering his newly manicured left index finger with nail glue and pressing it against his right nipple as he slept, snuggling into him to hold it in place while it dried. The following morning a cackling Kylie filmed the moment she woke 32-year-old Craig up in the hope the prank would tweak his sleeping habits and encourage him to get up in the night.