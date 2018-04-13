Guy Asks Girl to Prom Immediately After Skydive

Cameron Swanzy recently ‘promposed’ to his girlfriend Mady in such a grandiose and romantic fashion that she couldn’t possibly refuse.Since the age of 12, Cameron had wanted to skydive. His dream finally came true when, on his 18th birthday, he was surprised by his father with his first skydive. From that moment on he was hooked, booking a second skydive soon after. This time, he had something special in mind.After his jump, he surprised Mady by asking her to ‘dive’ into prom with him. Delighted, she said yes! Credit: Chris Swanzy via Storyful