Tristan Thompson is booed by crowd after cheating scandal: 'We love Khloe'

Tristan Thompson returned to work one day after allegations he cheated on pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian were made public.

Thompson, who played 30 minutes total, was not in the starting line-up but he came off the bench late in the first quarter and received audible disapproval from the crowd. The Cavs won their last game of the season 110 – 98 over the Knicks and are headed into the first round of the Eastern Conference against the Indiana Pacers.