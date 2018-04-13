Hugh Jackman's sweet message to his wife for their anniversary will make you believe in love again

After 22 years of marriage, Hugh Jackman is more in love with his wife than ever. Jackman, 49, celebrated his 22nd wedding anniversary with wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Wednesday with a heartfelt message. “I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives,” he wrote on Twitter. “Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later … it only gets deeper.” The actor went on to call his wife his “greatest gift.”