Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes Fourth Raggiana Bird-of-Paradise Chick

The staff at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden are celebrating a new addition to the their animal family. In a video shared on the zoo’s official Facebook page on April 11, the newest Raggiana bird-of-paradise is seen begging for food.A staff member is seen feeding the hungry chick fruit and insects. The post states that this is the fourth chick of this species hatched and raised at the zoo. “Cincinnati Zoo is one of only two AZA institutions currently having success breeding this species,” the zoo said. As of writing, the footage has over 1,500 reactions on Facebook. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden via Storyful