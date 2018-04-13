Amanda Bynes being mocked for mental illness

Amanda Bynes is being terrorized by fake Twitter accounts and the social media giant is doing nothing to stop it, the actress’ lawyer tells People. Bynes, 32, has been complaining about the fake accounts for years, urging her followers to stay away. Her attorney says she has also made repeated legal requests to the company asking that the accounts be removed. Recently, one of the alleged imposters wrote a post on Instagram asking fans to send money to help with medical bills, TMZ reported. That account no longer appears to be active. When asked for comment, Twitter noted that it does not comment on individual users’ accounts.