Jamie Lynn Spears is officially a mom of two. The actress and singer welcomed her second child (and first with husband Jamie Watson), daughter Ivey Joan Watson, on Wednesday, April 11, at 10:02 a.m., her rep confirms to People exclusively, sharing photos by Studio Tran. Ivey was born in Covington, La., weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz. and 19½ inches in length.