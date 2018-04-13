This iconic outfit of Princess Diana's changed the world

One of Princess Diana‘s most iconic outfits isn’t a one-of-a-kind dress or a colorful suit: It was a simple shirt, jacket and pair of chino pants. And it’s what Diana wore during her famed visit to the land mine fields of Angola in 1997, just months before her tragic death. The casual ensemble included a pair of Armani chinos, a white button-down with the sleeves rolled up, a pair of brown loafers and a flak jacket from the Halo Trust, the charity Diana was working with in Angola. The outfit is a new addition to the ongoing exhibition at Kensington Palace, called Diana: Her Fashion Story. The exhibition features several of Diana’s ensembles, many of which are on loan from Prince William and Prince Harry.